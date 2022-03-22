Love in a frame: Ajith Shalini's picture from Adhvik's b'day party sets couple goals

Chennai :

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are one of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. In a recent post the duo has once again left their fans in awe with a super cute picture.





The pictures were taken during Ajith and Shalini’s son Aadvik’s birthday celebrations. The picture also showed Ajith was all prepped up with a new look, presumably for AK 61.





The actor looked dashing in his stylish long beard look and flaunted his grey hair gracefully. While Shalini opted for a gorgeous royal blue gown.





The couple could be seen having a fun time, while dancing their hearts out.





Aadvik turned seven on March 2 and the family got together to celebrate the special occasion at a restaurant.





The power couple's picture has gone viral on social media.





On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next tentatively titled film ‘#AK61’ and the details on cast and crew will be announced soon.





Meanwhile AK 62' aka 'Ajith 62' will be directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed to compose the film's music and Nayanthara is to play the female lead.