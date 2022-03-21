Album of the year: Anirudh thanks fans for love for Master songs

Chennai :

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander on Monday shared a picture of him at his studio with a recently-win award and thanked fans for the love they showered for Master's album, which won Album of the year at Mirchi Music Awards 2022.





He captioned the post with the trophies, "Album of the year for #Master, Viral song of the year for #VaathiComing and Youth icon of the year at #MirchiMusicAwards2022 Thank you fans and music lovers #Thalapathy."

In addition to that, the composer also added a song from the album, Vaathi Coming.





Anirudh who had composed for Vijay and Pooja Hedge starrer 'Beast' and Sivakarthikeyan's Don, will also be composing for his other projects that include Dhanush's Thiruchitrabalam and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, Ajith's #AK62 and Rajinikanth's 169.