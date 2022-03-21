Vijay's Beast to undergo censor this week

The producers of the film, Sun Pictures, will announce the release date of the film along with the censor certificate early next week.
Chennai:
We had earlier reported that Vijay's Beast is all set to release in April. The latest update from the camp is that the film has been sent for censor and will receive a certificate this week. A source in the know told DT Next that Beast is expected to receive a U/A or a U certificate.
The producers of the film, Sun Pictures, will announce the release date of the film along with the censor certificate early next week.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast features Vijay, Selvaraghavan, Pooja Hegde, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.
