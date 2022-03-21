Aishwarya Rajinikanth to make Hindi directorial debut with Oh Saathi Chal

Aishwarya made her feature film directorial debut with ''3'' in 2012, featuring her estranged husband, Dhanush. She followed it up with the 2015 crime comedy ''Vai Raja Vai'' and later directed the documentary ''Cinema Veeran'', which featured untold stories of stunt choreographers of Tamil cinema.
My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”,an extraordinary true love story,produced by @MeenuAroraa@Cloud9Pictures1@archsda#NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes pic.twitter.com/zqDH2BkQme— Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) March 21, 2022
Conversations