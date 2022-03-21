Star-studded auditorium: 'RRR' team visits Jaipur college ahead of release

Chennai :

The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' is on a promotional spree, visiting different cities across the country ahead of its release.





Going on a multi-city promotional tour for their highly-anticipated film, the team of 'RRR' including Junior NTR, Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli recently visited a college at Jaipur to interact with the students after their last visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.





After Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Dubai, the pan-India cast of 'RRR', including director SS Rajamouli, and actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. Interestingly, it becomes the first film to visit the historic monument of India.





The images and videos from their college visit, shared by the makers gave us glimpses of the interaction at the event.





From an overflowing auditorium to the energy and excitement amongst the college students, it was everything you would expect from an RRR event- Grand.





From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta, and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March.





Interestingly, setting another benchmark as India’s biggest action drama, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.





The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.





Jayanti Lal Gada of Pen Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights for the film across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.





The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.