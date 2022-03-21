Actress Maria Ryaboshapka joins the cast for #SK20

Chennai :

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Don, had already announced that he will commence shooting for his next with 'Jathi Ratnalu' fame director Anudeep KV. The movie has been tentatively titled as '#SK20'.





A Beautiful Update of #SK20 is flying your way 🕊



Stay Tuned @ 5:30 PM Today 🤩@Siva_Kartikeyan@anudeepfilm@MusicThaman@sureshProdns@SVCLLP@ShanthiTalkies#NarayanDasNarang@SBDaggubati@puskurrammohan — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) March 21, 2022 On Monday, the makers of the film announced the female lead for the film and tweeted, "A Beautiful Angel has just Landed to Mesmerise. Team #SK20 welcomes actress #MariaRyaboshapka on board as the female lead." (sic)





Maria Ryaboshapka, who is a model from Ukraine and was previously a part of an Ukrainian film titled 'Ether' directed by Krzysztof Zanussi. Her claim to fame was her role of 'Natasha' in Disney Plus Hotstar's spy series with Kay Kay Menon 'Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story' (2021).





Directed by Anudeep KV, the bilingual film is jointly produced by Suresh Productions, Shanthi Talkies, and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Thaman will compose music for the film who is teaming up with the actor for the first time.





Meanwhile, the actor has finished the work for 'Don' and 'Ayalaan' and has an upcoming big-budget project directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and co-produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International tentatively titled 'Production #81.