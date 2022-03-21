Silambarasan’s Corona Kumar to go on floors in June

Chennai :

It was in July 2021, the makers of Corona Kumar announced that actor Silambarasan aka STR will play the lead in the film.





Helmed by Gokul, the spinoff to his previous directorial Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara, is produced by Vels Films International. Actress Aditi Shankar is on board as the female lead and will be her second Tamil film after Viruman. There has been an anticipation among STR fans as to when the movie would go on floors.





The exclusive update is that Corona Kumar is all set to go on floors from June this year. “STR is shooting for Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, which is in its final schedule. A few more days of shoot is left to be completed in Chennai and Mumbai. Post the promotions of VTK, the actor will begin the shoot of Corona Kumar,” said a source close to the film unit to DT Next.





The film will be a laugh riot, according to director Gokul. Earlier in an interview with us said, “It will focus on people who haven’t been maintaining discipline during lockdown. There has been a lot of panic and fear among people but there is hardly any discipline. That is what Corona Kumar is all about. The film will also talk about alcoholics and their struggles.”