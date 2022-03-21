‘Max’imum melody with minimalist instruments

Chennai :

As part of a series of international celebrations of the French-speaking community, ‘Semaine de la Francophonie” a musical program is being held at Alliance Française of Madras along with the Belgium Consulate.





Composer and inventor of musical instruments Max Vandervorst will be putting up a performance showcasing instruments he created using a wide variety of objects.





Often referred to as a ‘DIY guy’, Max enthralls audiences with his concerts where he plays “musical instruments” – be it chairs, plastic bottles, sticks and stones. The idea behind his concerts are not to just play music, but to show how unlimited music can be. To quote his own example, Max has described his music as “an unlimited idea that is capable of transforming anything dead and mute into an object of melodies, tunes and rhythms”. His “Symphony for Abandoned Objects”, “Concerto for Two Bicycles”, “The Man from Spa”, “The paper orchestra”, have all been performed numerous times in many different countries.







His instruments from his world tours





The concert in Chennai promises to have a few surprises because Max has been practising some Indian numbers for the program.





Max speaks to DT Next after a three-hour journey on East Coast Road from Puducherry to Chennai. “It is very hot and humid now. I am looking forward to performing in Chennai on Monday and very excited as this is my first time. The reception in Puducherry was overwhelming as I performed to people from French-speaking countries and a few students. Chennai is going to be quite different as the event is open to public and I hope they like it,” he says.





Max also adds that he would have loved to create his own instruments using raw materials . “I wish I had more time in Chennai to have made my own instruments from materials that are available here. With a packed schedule, I had to transport my instruments from Belgium,” he concludes.