TV star Pugazh's debut as lead titled Mr. Zoo Keeper

Chennai :

Popular television figure Pugazh's debut movie as a hero is titled “Mr.Zoo Keeper”, the film's poster was released on Sunday.





Comedian and actor Pugazh shot to fame with a cookery show in a popular Tamil channel. Pugazh started his acting career as a supporting character in 'Enna Solla Pogirai'. After that, he acted in Ajith’s Valimai and Sabaapathy as a comedian. He is also acting in the Vijay Sethupathi new film.





Pugazh pairs up with Shirin Kanchwala.





In the film bankrolled by Jeba, music is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja and directed by J. Suresh.





Actor Pugazh shared the movie poster on his Instagram on Sunday. He thanked his fans for their continuous support and said he dedicates the movie to them.













Mr.Zoo Keeper's shoot is in progress.