'Most passionate filmmaker': Rahman's sweet words for Parthiban

Chennai :

Director-Actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban has been talking about his upcoming experimental film 'Iravin Nizhal' for some time and on Saturday, he released first-look posters and a motion poster for the same.





The film produced by Madras Talkies is stated to be Asia's 1st non-linear single shot film and said to be shot in a single take on multiple sets. The film is said to revolve around the life of a 50-year-old man.





Before the first-look posters were released by Parthiban, it was announced that the film crew will comprise of three Oscar-winners who will be working in the film. Officially it was announced that along with Academy Award winner AR Rahman composing the film, Oscar winners Cottalango Leon and Craig Mann will be working for the film as VFX supervisor and sound design respectively.





Previously, the makers of the film also released a snippet that depicts that it was shot on a lonely road with a night effect.





The producers of the film, Madras Talkies sharing the video of AR Rahman who spoke about working in the film tweeted, "The most compulsive innovator of Tamil Cinema. You continue to surprise us @rparthiepan."

The Oscar winning composer said in the interview, "I met Parthiban sir and we were supposed to work on a film that didn't work out well. So when he came with this film I was very intrigued and agreed to do this film. He is the passionate filmmaker and I was fascinated by the passion he had in cinema and the openess to try new things, new worlds and new ideas. So Imagined it is going to take one shot for the film to be something."





He added, "From the time, I saw the rehersal to the the film I was really suprised that we could achieve something like that. It was very much interesting film overall."





On note, Parthiban's previous release Oththa Seruppu garnered him a special jury award in the 67th National film awards and the Hindi remake for the same starring Abishek Bachchan in the lead, is in its final stages of post-production.





Apart from Iravin Nizhal, Parthiban has acted in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ which will be released later this year and has Ezhil's Yutha Satham in his list.