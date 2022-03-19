Beast's second single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' crosses 5 million views

Actor Vijay and Pooja Hedge in Beast second single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' (Screengrab)

Chennai :

The much-awaited and hyped second single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' from director Nelson Dilipkumar's action entertainer 'Beast' was released today at 6:15 pm after its glimpse which was unvieled two days back.





The song since its release by the makers has now garnered around 5 million and still is trending on all social media platforms.









Sharing the happy announcement, the producer of the film, Sun Pictures tweeted, "Raasamma, Hey Raasamma.. It's 5 Million-maa #JollyOGymkhana on beast mode."









Several celebrities from K'town also shared their excitement soon after the release of the song.





Check tweets below:





OMG 😍🤩 this looks Funnn MaxXXXxx 🤩💥 Can’t wait to hear this single sung by anna #JollyOGymkhana#BeastUpdatehttps://t.co/aeZdrtu6uz — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) March 16, 2022





























Drenched 🌧️🌧️🌧️💗. A Tailor made song for Thalapathy voice😊🌟. After Selfie Pulla & Kutty story Hat trick from TnA. #JollyOGymkhana is a Vibe 🥳🎉. As always @anirudhofficial killing it 🔥💥. #BeastSecondSingle#Beasthttps://t.co/SVs9grWc7k — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) March 19, 2022









The song sung by the actor Vijay in Ku Karthik's lyrics shows lead actors Vijay and Pooja Hedge dressed in floral prints dancing to the peppy beat composed by Anirudh Ravichander with the soon-to-be signature steps.





Apart from the lead actors, the film also features director Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Sumanth, and many more. The film that has cinematography done by Manjoy Paramahamsa will likely to hit theatres in April.