'Aadhaar' will be a landmark film in Tamil cinema, says Arun Pandian

Chennai :

Well known producer and actor Arun Pandian has expressed hope that director Ramnath Palanikumar's upcoming film, 'Aadhaar', featuring actor Karunaas in the lead, will go on to emerge as a landmark film in Tamil cinema.





Arun Pandian, in a video clip, said, "After I completed 'Anbirkiniyal', I listened to around 10 scripts. All these scripts had a lot of commercial elements in them. Some of them were films of big artistes.





"However, I chose just two films. One was a film which features actor Atharvaa in the lead. Sam Anton is the director and the film is called 'Trigger'.





"The other film that I gave my nod to was director Ramnath's 'Aadhaar'. It is a wonderful story. After listening to it, I asked the director if whether he would be able to do all that he narrated to me. Today, after completing the film, I am really happy.





"This is a film that is steeped in realism. It shows how everybody, including cops, is a prisoner of circumstances. I think I have done justice to my role.





"Let there be no doubt. This will be a very big film. I have done a lot of films. I have also distributed scores of films. I would have been associated with close to a 1,000 films in one way or the other. I can tell you that this film is different. I wish 'Aadhaar' goes on to emerge as a landmark film in Tamil cinema. It will happen."