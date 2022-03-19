Watch: Beast's second single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' sung by Vijay is out now

Chennai :

The much-awaited second single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' from director Nelson Dilipkumar's action entertainer Beast is out now and has become a chartbuster already!

The song sung by the actor Vijay in Ku Karthik's lyrics and composed by Anirudh Ravichander is a peppy number showcasing Beast crew dancing to his beats and a few clips of the lead actors - Vijay and Pooja Hedge dressed in floral print shirts to fluffy coats (Fans are already on the hunt to buy floral print shirts) shaking a leg for the Anirudh's beats with a particular signature steps.

Sun Pictures, the producer of the film sharing the video song tweeted, '#JollyOGymkhana - #BeastSecondSingle is out now @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @kukarthik1 @hegdepooja @manojdft @AlwaysJani @Nirmalcuts #Beast.'

Before the song was out, the makers released a snippet of BTS from the song set that showed Choreographer Jani, who was recently seen in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's song 'Payani', with the director Nelson choreographing the crew with the steps for the song in a humorous way.





Two days back, a glimpse of the song was released created the hype, and garnered 12 million views.





Apart from Vijay, the film also features Pooja Hegde, director Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Sumanth, and many more. The cinematography for the film is done by Manjoy Paramahamsa and it was earlier announced that the film is likely to hit theatres in April.