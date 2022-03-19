Suriya 41 with Bala to go on floors in south TN later this month, GV to compose music

Tinseltown sources told DT Next, “Suriya-Bala film is a rural entertainer that will go on floors on March 30. The shoot of the film will commence in locales in and around Tirunelveli. The project will be shot in various places across Tamil Nadu a little over two months.”
Chennai: As Suriya’s Etharkkum Thuninthavan is having a strong theatrical run, the exclusive update on Suriya 41 is that the film is all set to go on floors in the last week of March. Tinseltown sources told DT Next, “Suriya-Bala film is a rural entertainer that will go on floors on March 30. The shoot of the film will commence in locales in and around Tirunelveli. The project will be shot in various places across Tamil Nadu a little over two months.” There have been various speculations on the female lead of the film. It is now confirmed that Krithi Shetty of Shyam Singha Roy fame will play the heroine, “She recently signed the dotted lines and this will be her first straight Tamil film. GV Prakash has been finalised as the film’s composer. This is his second collaboration with Bala as a composer after Paradesi.” The producers of the film 2D Entertainment will make an official announcement on the project soon. Suriya 41 will mark third collaboration between the actor and the National award-winning director in 20 years, after Nandha and Pithamagan.
