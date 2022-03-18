Ajith's #AK62 to be helmed by Vignesh Shivan made official

Chennai :

Actor Ajith Kumar's next film tentatively titled 'AK62' will be directed by Vignesh Sivan and will have it's music by Anirudh Ravichander.





Announcing the update with a letterhead, the production house of AK62, Lyca Productions tweeted, "We are extremely delighted & proud to associate with Mr. #AjithKumar for #AK62. A @VigneshShivN directorial @anirudhofficial musical @LycaProductions @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @ProRekha @AK62TheMovie #AK62WithLycaProductions."









The makers had also mentioned that the shoot of the film will commence later in the year and will be mid-2023 release. This announcement delighted fans of Ajith as the combo was unexpected and will be something new in Ajith's career.





The letterhead read: "We proudly announce our next film with Mr. Ajith Kumar "AK 62" to be directed by Vignesh Shivan, music composed by Anirudh, produced by Subaskaran. This project will be headed by GKM Tamil Kumaran. The shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year and release by mid-next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon. Lyca is very proud and happy to have joined hands with Mr. Ajith Kumar. As a team, Lyca is committed to carry out a sincere and fruitful collaboration to provide quality films to audiences and fans."





Vignesh Sivan, whose film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' is all set to hit screens on April 28 this year, also shared the update with a picture of him with Ajith and tweeted, "எல்லாமே இனிமேல் நல்லாதான் நடக்கும. காணும் கனவெல்லாம் இறைவன் அருளால் பலிக்கும். Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62. Words can’t explain happiness. With my king @anirudhofficial again & @LycaProduction."





Meanwhile, actor Ajith Kumar who was last seen in director H Vinoth's Valimai that received mixed reviews is also gearing up for his next film with H Vinoth that marks their third consecutive collaboration after 'Nerkonda Paarvai' and 'Valimai'.