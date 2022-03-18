‘Manike Mage Hithe’ singer Yohani signs major music label deal

Mumbai :

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka de Silva, who became a viral sensation owing to her hugely popular cover version of song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has been signed by T-Series for its slate.





Yohani has been signed as an exclusive artist by audio label T-Series, which has artistes like Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar, Sachet-Parampara, Honey Singh and Payal Dev on its roster.





Commenting on the development, Yohani said, “This song (‘Manike Mage Hithe’) truly changed my life and I never imagined the impact it would have. Being signed by Mr Bhushan Kumar and the biggest music banner T-Series is a dream come true for any artiste and I’m excited, overwhelmed and grateful.” Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series, added, “We are extremely thrilled to have such a talented musician like Yohani join the T-Series family. We have always been at the forefront of musical trends and with artistes like Yohani we hope to bring audiences some record-breaking and chart-topping music.”