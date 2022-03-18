'Kanaa' is only the second Tamil film to release in China: Sivakarthikeyan

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, whose production house Sivakarthikeyan productions has produced the film, disclosed this on a video clip which he shared on his time on Instagram.
Happy that our maiden production #Kanaa is releasing today in China 👍😊— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) March 18, 2022
Here is a small video expressing our happiness. Thanks for your continuous support and love towards #Kanaa ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/pXA6NC7CdF
My heart is filled with happiness for one of my favourites, #Kanaa, is releasing in a whopping 10,000 screens across China today! We are immensely grateful for all your love. Without your love, our film wouldn't be soaring so high! @Arunrajakamaraj@Siva_Kartikeyan#Sathyarajsirpic.twitter.com/VtXFoBAiDT— aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) March 18, 2022
