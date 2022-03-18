Puneeth’s swansong movie James has a teary opening

Bangalore :

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s swansong movie James hit the screens on Thursday, which is also his birthday. The movie has got one of the biggest openings in recent times.





The fans of Puneeth have decorated the theaters and organised various social service events which have created a sort of festive mood in the state.





Several political leaders and film personalities paid homage to the young actor who passed away too soon at the age of 46.





Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that late actor Puneeth was an asset of Kannada film industry. He will continue to live in the hearts of people forever.





Priya Anand, the lead actress of James watched the movie in Navrang theatre in Bengaluru and she could not control her tears.