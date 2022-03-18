GV Prakash records a song for Battery in Siddharth Vipin’s composition

Chennai :

Actor-composer GV Prakash has recorded for a song titled Boogolam Sollum Polladha Poidhaana for the film titled Battery. The song is co-sung by Shakthishree Gopalan and has music composed by Siddharth Vipin. The film has Senguttuvan and Ammu Abhirami of Asuran fame in lead roles. Boogolam... is a melodious number that will feature in Ammu Abhirami’s portion. Senguttuvan plays a cop and the story revolves around a medical scam. The song that has lyrics penned by Nellai Jayantha has been filmed in Kulu and the makers are planning to release the film in May.



