Fri, Mar 18, 2022

VSP’s much-awaited Maamanithan to hit the screens in May

Published: Mar 18,202201:30 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Taking to his social media handle, RK Suresh, who has acquired the Tamil Nadu and Kerala theatrical rights of the film announced that the film will release in May 2022.

Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi
Chennai:
Vijay Sethupathi who has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Vikram and Viduthalai in various stages of production, now has Maamanithan releasing in May. Taking to his social media handle, RK Suresh, who has acquired the Tamil Nadu and Kerala theatrical rights of the film announced that the film will release in May 2022. With this, Vijay Sethupathi will have Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal releasing in April, Maamanithan in May and Vikram in June. He also has Mumbaikar and Michael apart from a rural entertainer with director Ponram.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations