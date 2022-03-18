Andrea is a wildlife photographer in her next titled Kaa

Chennai :

Actor-musician Andrea Jeremiah who has over half a dozen films in various stages of production including Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 will be seen playing a wildlife photographer in Kaa.





Produced by Shalom Studios and directed by Nanjil, sources close to the film unit tell us that the actress has performed high-octane stunts in the film. “Andrea plays the solo lead in the film and has performed some breath-taking stunts in this action thriller. The film was shot across the forests of Munnar, Talakona and Mysuru and has been completed. The film is all set for a release in April,” the source added.





The story is completely set in the backdrop of forests and has several suspense elements to it. Apart from Andrea, the film also has Kamalesh, Akshitha and Naveen in important roles. Sundar C Babu has composed the music while Arivazhagan has operated the camera.



