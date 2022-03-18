Vishal-Adhik’s Mark Antony to undergo changes

Chennai :

Actor-producer Vishal’s Mark Antony was officially announced earlier this year. The film that was to be helmed by Adhik Ravichandran was scheduled to go on floors in February. However, due to Vishal’s injury on the sets of Latthi, he couldn’t participate in the shoot of Mark Antony as planned. The producer of the film Vinod of Mini Studios, who would have collaborated with Vishal for the second time after Enemy is said to have incurred losses due to interests that were being paid towards the film. On Thursday, reports surfaced that the project has been dropped. However, sources told DT Next, “The project hasn’t been “dropped” technically. Either Vishal might produce the film under his banner Vishal Film Factory or Vinod would go on to produce the movie with another hero playing the lead role. We will know in the coming days.”





Mark Antony will have music composed by GV Prakash and SJ Suryah was roped in to play the antagonist. It is to be noted that GV Prakash was initially roped in to play the lead role in the film before Adhik finalised Vishal.