'Congrats my friend': Dhanush on Aishwaryaa's music video 'Payani'

Chennai :

Actor Dhanush on Thursday took to Twitter to wish director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on her music video 'Payani' , that was released by actor Rajinikanth today. "Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush

on your music video #payani! God bless," he wrote.





The couple had announced their separation via respective social media handles, ending 18 years of marriage, in January.









‘Payani’ is a multilingual song made in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi as 'Payani', ‘Sanchari’, ‘Yatrakkaran’, and ‘Musafir respectively.





In Tamil, it is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Ranjith Govind has sung the Malayalam, while Sagar has done the Telugu, and Ankit Tiwari in the Hindi version.