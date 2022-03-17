Rajinikanth releases daughter Aishwaryaa's ‘Payani’ music video

Chennai :

Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's latest music video ‘Payani’ was released today at 4:44 PM.





The track was released by her father, superstar Rajinikanth. He mentioned in his post, “Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwaryaa , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years.” (sic)









Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I Wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush .. god bless .. love you .. https://t.co/x7jUP4upId — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 17, 2022





Veteran actors and legends of various film industries have been spreading the word about the video in their social media handles.





‘Payani’ is a multilingual song made in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi as 'Payani', ‘Sanchari’, ‘Yatrakkaran’, and ‘Musafir respectively.





In Tamil, it is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Ranjith Govind has sung the Malayalam, while Sagar has done the Telugu, and Ankit Tiwari in the Hindi version.





Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for the filmmaker on her comeback directorial.





Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut in 2012 with the romantic drama '3' starring Dhanush and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.



