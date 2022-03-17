Official announcement of Ajith-Vignesh Shivan project, AK 62, tomorrow at 7pm

Chennai :

Days after speculations that 'AK 62' aka 'Ajith 62' will be directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Lyca Productions, sources close to DT Next have now confirmed that an official announcement will be made by Lyca Productions, the producers of the film, tomorrow at 7pm.





While Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed to compose the film's music and Nayanthara is speculated to play the female lead.





Tentatively titled AK62, the film will go on floors later this year.





Ajith Kumar was last seen in director H Vinoth's Valimai, which was released in theatres on February 24. The film has opened to mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, Ajith is yet to start the shoot of his 61st film, which will be marking his third consecutive collaboration with H Vinoth after 'Nerkonda Paarvai' and 'Valimai'.





Vignesh Shivan is currently awaiting the release of his romantic comedy film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' that has Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in lead roles.