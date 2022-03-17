Ms Marvel: Facts you need to know about actress Iman Vellani

Chennai :

Right from the release of Ms Marvel's trailer, the Pakistan-Canadian actress Iman Vellani has been the talk of the town for the positive representation of the Muslim community in a superhero film.





In the mini TV series created by Bisha K, the actress will be seen as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American student growing up in New Jersey who needs to figure out her journey forward with the obstacles she faces in the world with the superpowers she has to alter shape and size.





Here are the 7 facts about the Pakistan-origin actress playing Marvel's new superhero:





1. Iman Vellani is a Canadian born to Pakistani immigrants and is said to be in her nineties or twenties.





2. The actress does not have a verified account on Instagram but there is said to be one run by her.





3. She is playing the comic-book adaptation of the character from Marvel comics titled Ms. Marvel as Kamala Khan in The Marvels in 2023.





4. It has been reported that Iman Vellani did her graduation from Unionville High School of Pennsylvania.





5. She is like Brie Larson's Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) as the character in the comics as well never dreamed of an opportunity to join her role models (Avengers) for saving the world but is pushed into doing that.





6. Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Iman Vellani had opened up about her character. “The fact that the show is being made and they're including this character in the MCU is [what's important]. I don't really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough,” she was quoted as saying.





7. Before Iman Vellani, Pakistan-origin actor Kumail Nanjiani played a superhero in Eternals.





8. Her character in the film has her codename as Mystic marvel and the character first appeared in Captain Marvel (Vol.7) #14 released in July 2013.





9. Her character got the powers from an enchanted bracelet that plays a central role in the film and overall the film has a deeper connection with the actress as the character itself is of Pakistani origin whose great-grandparents brought her up by selling their valuable.





The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2022, on Disney Plus Hotstar and has a mixed set of actors that includes Asian and American actors, including Mohan Kapur, Nimra Bucha, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer and Fawad Khan.