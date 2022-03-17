'Music School' wraps up its third schedule: 10 out of 11 songs shot

Hyderabad :

One of the country's greatest music directors Ilaiyaraaja's upcoming musical titled 'Music School' directed by Papa Rao Biyyala has wrapped up its forty-five-day schedule by successfully shooting for ten out of its eleven songs in Hyderabad.





The swift and efficient completion of this schedule can attributed to master choreographers Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundaram. The first two schedules were choreographed by Broadway Choreographer Adam Murray.





The makers of the film are now gearing up for its final schedule intending to offer a memorable musical.





On wrapping the schedule, Shriya Saran says: "Thank you for an amazing shoot . Kiran sir, We love you. Thank you Chinni Prakash sir and Raju master for your choreography. It was fun shooting with Sharman and the most amazing child actors. Thank you Papa sir for making this movie."





Actor Sharman Joshi added that "just completed the third schedule of Music School. It has been a mammoth task with very elaborate dance sequences and a very large cast participating with children in it."





"It has been quite a challenge for Mr. Rao's team. For me as an actor, it has been very exciting to see all of it to fall into place and enormous efforts for the film that we are trying to mount up in terms of the scale, in terms of the casting and everything else put together."





Director Papa Rao Biyyala says that all actors particularly the children gave a superb performance.





"I did not have to nudge any actor to deliver. I'm happy that about 80% of the film is shot despite the Covid interfering with the schedules. I'm confident that the film will be completed in time," Rao Biyyala added.





Produced by Yamini Films and written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, 'Music School', a bilingual musical by Ilaiyaraaja, with cinematography by Kiran Deohans and starring Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Shaan, Suhasini Mulay, Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy, Ozu Barua, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt, Phani Eggoti, Vaquar Shaikh, Praveen Goel, Rajnish, Kartikeya, Rohan Roy, Olivia Charan, Vivaan Jain, Sidiksha, Adhya and Kushi.