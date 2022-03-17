George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' set for Cannes

Los Angeles :

Filmmaker George Miller's anticipated fantasy-romance-drama 'Three Thousand Years Of Longing' with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton will world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned.





Both Miller and Swinton are Cannes regulars. Swinton appeared in five movies at last year's festival, while Miller served as jury president in 2016 and his most recent film 'Mad Max: Fury Road' played at the fest in 2015.





The intriguing plot, for which details are being kept under wraps, revolves around the encounter between a scholar and a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.





Their conversation, in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to consequences neither would have expected.





Miller previously described the film as being dialogue-driven and 'anti-Mad Max' with some action scenes. Budgeted around $60 million, the movie is produced by Doug Mitchell.





The movie is also co-produced by Victor Hadida at Metropolitan FilmExport who will distribute in France.





The Cannes Film Festival will run May 17-28 and is shaping to be a milestone 75th edition.





The full selection will be revealed in the second or third week of April. It's the third US movie confirmed for the festival at this point, along with 'Top Gun: Maverick' starring Tom Cruise, Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.