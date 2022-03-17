Disney's Encanto song recorded while in labor: Actor Stephanie Beatriz

Chennai :

Actor Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a recent interview with Variety that she has recorded the song 'Waiting on a Miracle' from the Disney film 'Encanto' while she gave birth to her first child Rosaline.





The actress said, "I didn't want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn't want anyone to freak out."





"But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like 'Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!" she said.





Last month, the film's co-writer Jared Bush had revealed the movie had a scrapped post-credits scene.





The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star had voiced for the character Mirabel in the film released last year December.





'Encanto' follows the Madrigals are an extraordinary family who lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charming place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigal's last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.