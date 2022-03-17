Puneeth Rajkumar's fans emotional as his last film James releases today

Chennai :

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' has been released on the actor's birth anniversary today even after several postponements and the pre-release event for the same was held recently in Bengaluru.





The fans of the actor were celebrating his birth anniversary as they marched into several theatres in Karnataka to watch his last film despite Section 144 being imposed in several places.





Although the news of the actor's death, who died of a heart attack on October 29 in Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital, has left a huge void in their hearts, the actor has already requested his fans not to waste milk on his poster cut-outs as showering milk over an idol is considered to be auspicious which was followed by his fans as they took an alternative went for showering flowers.





'James' is a story of Santhosh "James" Kumar, who works as a manager in J-WINGS security agency, suddenly enters into the world of the dark market where he meets power brokers and businessmen who are active in the crime syndicates.





On the other hand, many wishes are pouring for the late actor from various personalities from the industry who passed away at the age of 46.





Popular Kannada director-actor Rakshit Shetty conveyed his wishes and tweeted, 'His persona mirrored his name. Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar, our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. I hope #James is as loved as he is. My best wishes to the team.'





His persona mirrored his name. Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar, our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. I hope #James is as loved as he is. My best wishes to the team 😊 pic.twitter.com/KnALp3wQ9l — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) March 17, 2022





Actor Varun Tej also tweeted, '#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work. My wishes to the entire team of #JamesAppu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!.





#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work 🙏



My wishes to the entire team of #James

Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zrDl2TnFSw — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 16, 2022





Unni Mukundan tweeted, 'Remembering #PuneethRajkumar on his Birth Anniversary. @PuneethRajkumar All the best to the entire team of #James.'









Malayalam Star Mohanlal tweeted his wishes 'Dear Puneeth, I'm sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you....'



