Actor Karunas turns assistant to Vetrimaaran in Vaadivaasal

Actor Karunas, who was earlier a part of Vetrimaaran’s debut directorial Polladhavan is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning director after 15 years. Not as an actor but Karunas will be working as an assistant director to Vetrimaaran in the Suriya-starrer Vaadivaasal. Talking about it Karunas said, “I began my career in cinema as a gaana singer and the identity I have today is because of this industry. I have decided to dedicate my entire time to cinema from now on and work in various facets of it in coming days.” The actor opened up on assisting Vetrimaaran and said, “It is a privilege to assist a talent like Vetrimaaran and I am thankful that he agreed to include me in his team. Cinema is a constant learning process and one needs to update himself frequently to thrive in this field,” Karunas remarked.





The actor also opened up about Vaadivaasal and said, “I have quite a few projects up my sleeve. However, Vaadivaasal is a subject that celebrates our roots and traditions. I am looking forward to contributing my part to this massive project. My dreams of being an assistant director has come true with Vaadivaasal,” he concluded. Karunas also has Viruman with Karthi and Aadhaar in which he plays the lead.