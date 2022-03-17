Priyanka Mohan not a part of Rajini-Nelson’s project

Chennai :

The announcement of Superstar Rajinikanth’s 169th film that will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar was made on February 11. Earlier this week, news did the rounds that Priyanka Mohan who was earlier a part of Nelson’s Doctor and Sun Pictures’ recently-released Etharkkum Thunindhavan is onboard Thalaivar 169. However, sources close to the actress refuted it. Priyanka’s next release will be Don in which she plays the leading lady opposite Sivakarthikeyan for the second time after Doctor.



