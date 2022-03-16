DSP over the moon about performing with Ilaiyaraaja

Devi Sri Prasad going to perform with Ilaiyaraaja on March 18th 2022

Chennai :

Top music director Devi Sri Prasad is on cloud nine as he is about to realise his dream of singing a song in Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja's concert along with the master musician himself.





Yes, DSP, who has delivered several chartbusters himself, considers Ilaiyaraaja to be the God of Music.





The music director took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the development.





He said, "Dream comes true. A magical opportunity and a divine invite to sing a song in Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir's concert along with the Raja himself.





DREAM comes TRUE😍



A Magical Opportunity & a Divine Invite to Sing a Song in MAESTRO ISAIGNANI @ilaiyaraaja SIR’s CONCERT along with the RAJA himself ❤️🙏🏻🎶



Sharing the Stage with my GOD OF MUSIC🙏🏻

MARCH 18th 2022

ISLAND GROUNDS

CHENNAI..



Be there..

Lets#RockWithRaajapic.twitter.com/jbdo9y25vS — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) March 16, 2022





"Sharing the Stage with my GOD OF MUSIC on March 18, 2022 at Island Grounds in Chennai. Be there. Let's rock with Raaja."





Ilaiyaraaja responded to the music director's tweet saying, "See you on stage."



