Second single from Beast crooned by Vijay is JollyOGymkhana

Chennai :

The announcement video of 'JollyOGymkhana', the second single from director Nelson's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Beast', featuring actor Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has garnered a whopping 1.8 lakhs views within 19 minutes of being released on YouTube.





Set to tune by Anirudh, fans were in for delight when it was announced that the peppy number has Thalapathy Vijay's voice to it with Ku. Karthik's lyrics.





In fact, the video garnered, a phenomenal 290.6K views on Twitter, with over 66K people giving it the thumbs up sign within just 19 minutes of being released.









Sun Pictures, which is producing one of the biggest films of the year, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, "Jolly ah irunga Nanba! #BeastSecondSingle - #JollyOGymkhana sung by Thalapathy @actorvijay is releasing on March 19th!"









Director Nelson, while sharing the video link on Wednesday evening, tweeted, "Jolly vibes 💥😎 #jollyOGymkhana #beastsecondsingleupdate #beast" (sic)