Actress Bhavana to make her comeback in Mollywood after 5 years

Chennai :

Actress Bhavana is making her comeback to Mollywood after a break of 5 years. The 35-year-old actor announced her re-entry with an upcoming project titled 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn' through her Instagram handle on Wednesday.





Sharing the announcement, Bhavana wrote on Instagram: “Rolling soon - Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn featuring @bhavzmenon and @sharaf_u_dheen.”





Superstar Mammootty unveiled the title poster for Bhavana’s comeback film via his official Facebook handle.

















Wishes have been pouring from all corners in the Malayalam film industry, welcoming the actress.





Actors Samyuktha Varma , Anu Sithara, Manju Warrier, Aparna Balamurali are among other celebrities who took to their respective official Instagram handles to share their wishes for Bhavana Menon.

Helmed by directorial debut Adhil Asharaf, filming will begin in May, and the film will be a slice-of-life love drama.





Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues have been roped in for music. Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics.





Bhavana was last seen in Adam Joan (2017) in Malayalam and Asal (2010) in Tamil.