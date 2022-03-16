Nidhhi moves into STR’s house, wedding to take place this year

Chennai :





A source in the know told DT Next, “STR is busy shooting for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu while Nidhhi is shooting in full swing for Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan. She will tie the knot with STR post the release of the Telugu film in April.”





Upon further enquiry it was revealed that Nidhhi has already moved into STR’s house in T Nagar. “The couple has been living together for quite a few months in STR’s house.





Their families have agreed for the wedding and are happy about this development. An announcement will be made soon on an auspicious day by the couple’s parents,” added a source.





Nidhhi and Silambarasan aka STR shared screen space in the 2021- release Eeswaran and fell in love with each other on the sets of the film that was directed by Susienthiran.

A few months ago, reports surfaced that STR and actress Nidhhi Agerwal are all set to tie the knot. While several sources close to both the actors have been denying the reports, we now hear that the wedding is all set to take place in a grand scale this year.