Ponniyin Selvan-I’s first single to be out in April

Source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The makers are either planning to release the Vanthiyathevan intro song which will be on the lines of Sathiyame Latchyamai Kollada or the celebration song of Aditya Karikaalan.”
Chennai: The release date and the lead character posters from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-I were released a few days ago. The fans of the director and the film are now eagerly awaiting further announcements from the team. The latest we hear is that the first single from Ponniyin Selvan-I aka PS-I will be out in April. Source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The makers are either planning to release the Vanthiyathevan intro song which will be on the lines of Sathiyame Latchyamai Kollada or the celebration song of Aditya Karikaalan.” The Vanthiyathevan intro song was shot in September last year. That was the final scene that was filmed before the makers called it a wrap. The official announcement will be made soon. Ponniyin Selvan, which is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions has a star ensemble of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera. The first part of the franchise will hit the screens on September 30 this year.
Conversations