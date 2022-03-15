Ms. Marvel’ trailer introduces Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero

Chennai :

Set to premiere on June 8, Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released the first trailer for Ms. Marvel today. The first look introduces us to Marvel’s first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey.





Ms. Marvel marks the first Marvel to focus on a Muslim character.





The trailer shows how Kamala tries to balance high-school life, her family and her emerging super powers.

Ms. Marvel will have a six-episode first season and the episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.





Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.











