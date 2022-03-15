No audio launch for Vijay's Beast? Reports say so...

Chennai :

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's most-anticipated film, Beast, is just a month away from release. Ahead of the film's grand release, the makers earlier had planned for a grand audio launch this month, at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai.





According to latest reports, Sun Pictures the producer of 'Beast' has decided to skip the audio launch leaving Thalapathy Vijay fans in disappointment.





The producers has cited that Covid 19 as the reason for not conducting the audio launch.





Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is tipped to be a gangster drama featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on the occasion of Tamil New Year, April 14. The film is set to release in multiple languages.