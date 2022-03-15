Such films should be made more often: Modi on The Kashmir Files

PM Modi (right) and Poster of the film 'The Kashmir files'

Chennai :

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the recently-released film ' The Kashmir Files ' and suggested that such movies should be made more often, sources said.





Both Modi and BJP president J P Nadda were felicitated at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here for the saffron party's election victory in four states.









According to party sources, Modi claimed that there has been a "conspiracy" to discredit the film and such movies should be encouraged.





Opposition parties also accused the government of not doing enough for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits , an issue that has again gained political currency after the film Kashmir Files based on the exodus was released. Several BJP ruled states have exempted the film from entertainment tax, with some Chief Ministers even explicitly backing the recently released movie.









Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.





It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.



