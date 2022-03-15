Actress Samantha wishes Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday

Chennai :

Actress Samantha who is gearing up for her upcoming film with Vignesh Shivan titled 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal' has recently penned a birthday note for Alia Bhatt's 29th birthday today.





The actress took to her Instagram story and wrote with Alia's picture 'Happy birthday @aliaabhatt Can't wait to celebrate all your achievements... we all know you are just getting started'.









Alia was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi' which got released on February 25 and has been garnering rave reviews for her portrayal of the sex worker-turned-mafia don Ganga Harjeevandas Kathiawadi. The film was adapted from a chapter titled 'The Matriarch of Kamathipura' from Hussian Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.





On the other hand, Actress Samantha who wrote against costume critics for judging her costume for the Critics Choice Film Awards has her upcoming projects other than KKK that involves Gunasekhar's Shakuntala and her first English feature film 'Arrangements of love'.