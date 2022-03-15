‘Production values of Tamil serials are on par with films’

Chennai :

Actor Vishnu walks into the office with his sling bag and seats himself in one of our workstations. “I have a couple of good story ideas for the day and will make for an interesting crime story on the city page,” he says in a serious tone. The actor despite being off camera is still hanging on to his role of Arjun from Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai that airs on Colors Tamil channel. “Arjun is one of the most interesting characters that Tamil television has seen. He plays an investigative journalist and solves a case that revolves around the heroine of the serial Sadhana, played by Rachita Mahalakshmi. She is a single mother, who is battling to prove her late husband’s innocence. Arjun is the person she could count on,” the actor tells us.





Vishnu says that Tamil serials are not about putting on glycerine and sobbing in front of the camera. “To be a serial actor is the best thing currently. The industry has evolved so much in the last decade. There is a lot of money being shelled out on making quality serials. There are also family dramas being made but like Tamil films, serials too are being made across genres. Just like how Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai is a crime thriller, there are rom-coms, horror and full-fledged comedy serials that are being made. It is on a par with the movie industry and lots of talents have emerged lately,” he elaborates.





Arjun also says that acting in serials has made his job easier when it comes to prepping for his roles in movies. “Acting in serials isn’t the same as acting in movies. We need to stay in the skin of a character for several months. It is not like we shoot for a character for 45 or 60 days and switch off. This has only helped me when I shoot for my films. I have a couple of films on hand and the process is much easier, thanks to serials. I can stay in the zone even after a break in between a film’s shoot and enter the zone of my character easily,” he adds. Coming back to Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai, Arjun says, “I am glad that it has opened to overwhelming responses. The storyline has a lot of elements and plays around its strengths, which is why it was given a prime slot of 9 pm by the channel. I have shot 10 episodes so far and there is a kid in the film. Shooting with her for a few episodes is the best experience so far,” concludes Vishnu.