Celebrate the RRR Anthem: Sholay video song out

Chennai :

A new song from Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt's film RRR titled Sholay was launched today (March 14). SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film ''Rise Roar Revolt'' (RRR) will now make its debut in theatres on March 25.





''RRR'' has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic since 2020.





Also featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, “RRR” is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Kumram Bheem (NTR Jr).

















Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to tweet about the video song, "Celebrate the magic of Indian Cinema with #RRRMovie from March 25th🔥🌊





The joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem, #Sholay is here!"





Jr NTR also shared the video song on Instagram, "Celebrate the magic of Indian Cinema with #RRRMovie from March 25th…"



