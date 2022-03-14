'Beast update please': Lokesh Kanagaraj's request to Nelson on his birthday

Earlier today the makers announced the release date of the much-awaited action thriller, Vikram, featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.
Chennai:
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is celebrating his birthday today (March 14) and wishes have been pouring in for the director from all quarters.
In one such note, the director was overwhelmed with a particular wish from Nelson Dilipkumar himself.
Nelson wishing the director on his birthday and lauding the glimpse of Vikram, tweeted, "Happiest birthday dearrr @Dir_Lokesh! Have a great year buddy. Looks intense and waiting to see it #vikram 💥"
Happiest birthday dearrr @Dir_Lokesh 🤗🤗💥💥 have a great year buddy 💐💐 looks intense and waiting to see it #vikram 💥 https://t.co/Lm8f7JuPpQ— Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) March 14, 2022
Thanking the director, Lokesh retweeted, "Thanx machi! Likewise! Beast update plz," and asked for Nelson's upcoming film 'Beast' update.
Thanx machi! Likewise! Beast update plz 🔥— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 14, 2022
