For Akshay Kumar, ‘Sooryavanshi’ is the standout film of his career

Mumbai :

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey, has called 'Sooryavanshi an important film in his career as the movie allowed him to explore the lives of cops.





Talking about the place that the Rohit Shetty directorial holds in his heart, the actor said, "I have done a fair share of action films throughout my career, but 'Sooryavanshi' stands out for sure. The preparation for Veer Sooryavanshi took more than just fitness regimes and following action choreographies, I got to dig deep into the lives of real heroes and took inspiration from IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patilji."





He also mentioned how the film is a trademark of Rohit Shetty brand of entertainment and was an experience in itself for him.





"Rohit Shetty is known for creating larger than life, blockbuster entertainment experiences for the viewers, and I feel 'Sooryavanshi' is a film that perfectly exemplifies it. All in all, I would say 'Sooryavanshi' was an experience of a lifetime to shoot for and I hope the audiences watch and enjoy the film with their families."





The film is set to have its world television premiere on Zee Cinema on March 19. Speaking on the occasion, the film's female lead, Katrina Kaif, mentioned how grateful she is as an actor to receive positive response from all around for the film.





Katrina said, "'Sooryavanshi' has received a phenomenal response worldwide and now, with its world television premiere, we are only taking it another notch higher for the film. I'm grateful for all the love that has poured in and I am excited that the film is going to be even more accessible for the fans now."





She spoke about recreating 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' and her experience of working with choreographer Farah Khan and Akshay Kumar, with whom she has delivered a string of blockbusters in the past.





"Reimagining the iconic number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Farah Khan was a blast and it's always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay! Being on the 'Sooryavanshi' sets was so much fun and it was Rohit Shetty who brought out the best in all of us," the actress signed off.