Special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ by TN BJP in Chennai

Special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ on March 16 evening at Rohini Silver Screens

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party unit will screen the Hindi movie "The Kashmir Files" on March 16 evening at Rohini Silver Screens here.





In a tweet, atate BJP president K. Annamalai said: "@BJP4TamilNadu cordially invite's all for the special screening of #KashmirFiles in Rohini Silver Screens, Chennai on 16th March at 5.30 p.m."





"This important movie on one of the dark time in our nations history deserves our attention!"





"The Kashmir Files" is a movie about the exodus and killing of Hindus in Kashmir by insurgents during 1980-1990.





According to a BJP official, for now the party is screening only one show and the future course will be decided later.