The Kashmir Files: Controversies and accolades surrounding the film

Chennai :

Ever since Vivek Agnihotri's ' The Kashmir Files' was announced, the film has been bundled up with right and left views on the film's portrayal of the gruesome real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency that took place 32 years ago.









The film which was released on March 11 had its own mixed reviews but also a few controversies surrounding it. From the #BoycottKapilSharmashow which was trending a few days back because the Comedian Kapil reportedly refused to do promotions for the film till the recent incident of screening for the film was stopped and a man was thrashed and assaulted in Wave Mall of Jammu.





Some audience reported that the shows were getting canceled and halted. Even one of the users on Twitter said that the manager at a theatre was heard saying the film was controversial and propaganised.





We are here in @wavecinemas Jammu, Just now the authorities here stopped the screening of THE KASHMIR FILES People are being thrashed and assaulted!

A big propaganda is running to Muzzle the voice of truth @vivekagnihotri@AnupamPKher

.@KhajuriaManu@DrVikasPadha



Do raise pic.twitter.com/9aW1aRL2RF — Amit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@amitsharmaJK_) March 11, 2022





Hi @vivekagnihotri. Went for a show of The Kashmir Files today at Galleria Cinema in Shillong. After making a house full with audience, the cinema informed us that they had "not received the file". Show was cancelled, and manager was heard saying the film is "controversial". — Sanbeer Singh Ranhotra (@SSanbeer) March 11, 2022

A few days back, the Jammu Court asked the makers not to depict martyred Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna in the film. The order came after Nirmal Khanna who is the wife of the Indian Air Force officer claimed that the film does not present facts but demands the sanctity of her late husband.





Later, Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the movie, asked on Twitter as to what led to the screening being halted and retweeted one user's complaint 'This is absolutely illegal and undemocratic. Pl don’t surrender to arm twisting and political pressures. And I request the audience to demand the manager of @wavecinemas on what basis they have done it. Ask them to show the written orders from any competent authority.'





This is absolutely illegal and undemocratic. Pl don’t surrender to arm twisting and political pressures. And I request the audience to demand the manager of @wavecinemas on what basis they have done it. Ask them to show the written orders from any competent authority. https://t.co/8fguh2krYM — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2022





On the contrary, many have been sharing videos of being emotional after watching the film and the film also is getting accolades from the industry itself. Darshan Kumaar tweeted 'Thanks a ton for Yur Love n support n for accepting this film as yours and holding it so close to your heart. Love u all.'

















'The Kashmir Files' stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, and others in pivotal roles. The film has minted Rs 3.55 crores on the first day of its release, according to reports.