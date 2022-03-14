The Kashmir Files: Controversies and accolades surrounding the film

The film which was released on March 11 had its own mixed reviews but also a few controversies surrounding it. From the #BoycottKapilSharmashow which was trending a few days back because the Comedian Kapil reportedly refused to do promotions for the film till the recent incident of screening for the film was stopped and a man was thrashed and assaulted in Wave Mall of Jammu.
We are here in @wavecinemas Jammu, Just now the authorities here stopped the screening of THE KASHMIR FILES People are being thrashed and assaulted!— Amit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@amitsharmaJK_) March 11, 2022
A big propaganda is running to Muzzle the voice of truth @vivekagnihotri@AnupamPKher
.@KhajuriaManu@DrVikasPadha
Do raise pic.twitter.com/9aW1aRL2RF
Hi @vivekagnihotri. Went for a show of The Kashmir Files today at Galleria Cinema in Shillong. After making a house full with audience, the cinema informed us that they had "not received the file". Show was cancelled, and manager was heard saying the film is "controversial".— Sanbeer Singh Ranhotra (@SSanbeer) March 11, 2022
This is absolutely illegal and undemocratic. Pl don’t surrender to arm twisting and political pressures. And I request the audience to demand the manager of @wavecinemas on what basis they have done it. Ask them to show the written orders from any competent authority. https://t.co/8fguh2krYM— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2022
Not just Indians, all humanity is heartbroken. #Sydney#RightToJusticepic.twitter.com/US7RjAvM26— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2022
बहुत आभार माननीय @mlkhattar जी। corona काल की आर्थिक समस्याओं के बाद सामान्य परिवारों को यह फ़िल्म देखने में आपका यह निर्णय काफ़ी मदद करेगा। साथ ही सिनेमा हॉल का व्यवसाय भी मज़बूती पकड़ेगा। 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/HahQZQkiqf— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2022
Conversations