Kajal flaunts her baby bump in latest Black and White family portrait

Kajal Aggarwal who is expecting her first child posted pictures on her social media flaunting her baby bump from her latest photoshoot.
Chennai: The actress in her latest family portrait posed with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and her pet dog Mia. The pictures have garnered 6.2 lakh likes so far. While there were speculations over Kajal’s pregnancy, her husband Gautam announced it through a cryptic post on New Year day this year. This is the first time that the actress has flaunted her baby bump through several pictures. Kajal captioned the post as, “#ThisIsUs,” along with a heart emoticon. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal commented on the picture saying, “ “Adorable, how love grows na.. this change is so beautiful and makes us realise it’s all about acceptance.. from not wanting pets to loving dearest Mia with all your heart.”(sic) On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in Acharya, Karungaapiyam, Paris Paris and Indian 2.
