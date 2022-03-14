Hindi adaptation of Tamil action thriller 'Aaranya Kaandam' in the works

Mumbai :

The adaptation, currently in pre-production stage, will be directed by Ajay Bahl, best known for the Richa Chadha-starrer "Section 375".





"Producers Ramesh Taurani (Tips Industries) and Akshai Puri (12th street Entertainment) have acquired exclusive rights to the film," a note from the makers read.





Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, "Aaranya Kaandam" follows a day in the lives of six characters, played by Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram and Master Vasanth.





The film, which was released in 2010, was produced by SPB Charan's Capital Film Works.





"Aaranya Kaandam" had earned two National Film Awards in the categories best editing and best first film of a director.