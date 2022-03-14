Kamal-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram to release on June 3

Chennai :

The much-awaited release date for the upcoming star-studded action thriller film 'Vikram' release date announced with a glimpse showing the BTS from the film on Monday.





Sharing the release date announcement on Twitter, Raaj Kamal Films International tweeted 'Catch the excitement of Vikram in cinemas near you June 3 onwards !'









A day before, the maker release a poster through a Twitter space conversation that shows 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan standing with a gun in hand and the background spelling out the tagline of the film 'Once upon a time there lived a ghost'





The glimpse video shared by the makers of the film reveals the work done for the high-octane action sequence from various cars blasting out to the location set-pieces done by Anbariv and also reveals the looks of the main leads in quick cuts.





'Vikram' is jointly produced by the multi-faceted legend Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International and by R. Mahendran. The film has a star-studded cast of Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kamal Haasan himself and is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022.





Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has music by Anirudh Ravichander, Vikram’s shooting went on floors in August 2021 despite lockdown restrictions and the new variant that threatened to derail the shoot, the crew worked round the clock following all necessary protocols. What makes the film all the special is that Kamal Haasan will be seen on screen after four years, a sight his legions of fans across the globe can’t wait to see.





Barring the leads, the film also stars Narain, Shivani Narayanan, Chemban Vinod, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, and Gayathri in pivotal roles.